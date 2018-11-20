Clear

Barcelona commuter train derails, at least one dead

At least one person was killed and six injured when a commuter train was derailed near the Spanish city of B...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 1:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least one person was killed and six injured when a commuter train was derailed near the Spanish city of Barcelona, officials said early Tuesday morning.

Catalonia Civil Protection tweeted that a landslide in the village of Vacarisses caused the passenger train, which was carrying around 150 people, to derail.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Barcelona

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Catalonia

Commuting

Continents and regions

Europe

Ground transportation

Public transportation

Rail transportation

Southern Europe

Spain

Subway and commuter rail

Train accidents

Transportation and warehousing

Eleven ambulances have been deployed to the scene, and three of the injured taken to hospital in Barcelona, according to the agency.

Images shared by the regional fire department showed the train sitting skewed and at an angle off the train tracks.

Developing story, more to come.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Cameron
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 22°
Clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday afternoon. Cooler air will continue to stay with us for the first part of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events