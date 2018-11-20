At least one person was killed and six injured when a commuter train was derailed near the Spanish city of Barcelona, officials said early Tuesday morning.
Catalonia Civil Protection tweeted that a landslide in the village of Vacarisses caused the passenger train, which was carrying around 150 people, to derail.
Accidents
Accidents, disasters and safety
Barcelona
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Catalonia
Commuting
Continents and regions
Europe
Ground transportation
Public transportation
Rail transportation
Southern Europe
Spain
Subway and commuter rail
Train accidents
Transportation and warehousing
Eleven ambulances have been deployed to the scene, and three of the injured taken to hospital in Barcelona, according to the agency.
Images shared by the regional fire department showed the train sitting skewed and at an angle off the train tracks.
Developing story, more to come.
Related Content
- Barcelona commuter train derails, at least one dead
- Train derailment shuts down road
- What the train derailment felt like
- Man wielding knife shot dead at police station near Barcelona
- A guide to Barcelona's beaches
- Madrid y Barcelona se acercan
- Trump issues his first commutation
- Washington state's US lawmakers tweet condolences over train derailment
- Washington train derailment 'could've been avoided,' local mayor says
- Victim killed in Amtrak train derailment south of Tacoma identified