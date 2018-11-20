Clear

Officer attacked by knife-wielding man outside police station in Brussels

A man wielding a knife has been shot after he attacked an officer outside a police station in central Brusse...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 1:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man wielding a knife has been shot after he attacked an officer outside a police station in central Brussels early on Tuesday morning, a Brussels police spokesman told CNN.

The attack took place outside the police station on Rue du Marche au Charbon.

One police officer was injured in the attack, his condition is not thought to be serious. The attacker was shot and is in the hospital receiving treatment.

Police spokesman Ilse Van De Keere said there had been no confirmation yet whether or not it was a terror incident and investigations were ongoing.

Developing story, more to come.

Clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday afternoon. Cooler air will continue to stay with us for the first part of the week.
