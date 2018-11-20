Judge bars Trump administration's asylum rules

A federal judge on Monday issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration from denying asylum claims to immigrants who cross the US-Mexico border illegally.

US District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco issued the order to take effect immediately, and it will remain in effect until December 19, 2018.

"Whatever the scope of the President's authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden," Tigar wrote in the order.

The administration's rule, issued earlier this month, bans most asylum claims from immigrants who crossed the US-Mexico border illegally.

Advocates argue it's illegal to block someone from seeking asylum based on how they entered the country, and that the administration also violated the Administrative Procedure Act by not providing public notice or comment on the rule.