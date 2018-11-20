Olympic great Mo Farah to run in 2019 London Marathon

Clear

Mo Farah, Britain's most successful distance runner, is set to compete at the London Marathon next year....

Mo Farah, Britain's most successful distance runner, is set to compete at the London Marathon next year.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist over 5,000m and 10,000m is coming to the end of his first full year as a dedicated marathon runner, which saw him set a European record of 2:05:11 at the Chicago Marathon in October.

That result was an improvement on the 2:06:21 he had run in London six months previously -- at the time a British record.

"My aim is to win the London marathon one day," said 35-year-old Farah.

"I don't know when that's going to be but the more I can run in London the more I can learn about the race and learn about the course and come up with a way that could suit me.

"To win a major marathon in Chicago, my third marathon, and to have one title is great, and I think from there hopefully I just keep maintaining. I think that's key."

It will be Farah's third attempt at becoming the first British man since Eamonn Martin in 1993 to win the prestigious event.

Farah, who made his marathon debut at London in 2014 while still a track star, finished third this year behind world record holder Eliud Kipchoge.

Kenyan Kipchoge, a three-time winner in London, raised the bar for marathon running when he clocked a time of 2:01:39 in Berlin earlier this year -- 78 seconds quicker than the previous record held by Dennis Kimetto.

In 2017, Kipchoge was part of a Nike-backed initiative to run the world's first sub-2 hour marathon, where he ran 2:00:24 outside world record conditions.

Nice weather is expected to continue with some warmer air returning as well. Tuesday will be below average with highs in the lower 40s but by Wednesday and Thursday, highs will return to the 50s.
