Frankie Muniz gets engaged after rough week

After bidding a beloved uncle farewell and having his house destroyed, actor Frankie Muniz has managed to find some happiness.

Following a hectic week, the "Malcolm in the Middle" star got engaged to lady love Paige Price.

Price shared the news on her Instagram account writing, "When you're a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams."

"You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you're going to wear, to the music you're going to dance to with your father," Price wrote in the caption of photos showing her with Muniz. "Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you. Francisco Muniz IV, you're more than a dream to me."

Muniz had earlier documented some of his recent tragedies.

He tweeted that while away in France for his uncle's funeral, his cat had accidentally flooded his Phoenix home.

"I arrived home from my uncle's funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water," Muniz tweeted. "Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture... All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone."

Followers of his Instagram account are familiar with his female cat, Jeri.

The star realized that not everyone would believe his cat destruction story.

"I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it's true," he tweeted. "You wouldn't believe the destruction."

He credited Price with helping him survive it all.

"Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this," he tweeted. "I'd be lost without her. She's so strong and exactly what I need."