Clear

Virgin Orbit's Boeing 747 completes test flight carrying space rocket

British billionaire Richard Branson's galactic aspirations have taken a step forward after his rocket launch...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 11:35 AM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 11:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

British billionaire Richard Branson's galactic aspirations have taken a step forward after his rocket launch company successfully completed a test flight of a Boeing 747 designed to launch satellites into orbit.

Virgin Orbit's plane, Cosmic Girl, took to the Californian skies for an 80 minutes on November 18 with a 70-foot-long rocket, called Launcher One, strapped under its wing, the company wrote in a statement.

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business figures

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Richard Branson

Space and astronomy

Space industry

Spacecraft and satellites

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Group Ltd

It's a milestone for the company that plans to provide an affordable launch service for small satellites by using rockets launched in mid-air from commercial aircraft.

It'll also lift confidence in Branson's wider ambitions, which include taking tourists to the edge of space.

"It marks the first time a 747 has carried a rocket, let alone a space rocket," Branson wrote in a blog post, adding that the test flight was "a big step forward for the company as we look forward to reaching orbit in early 2019."

Space tourism

Virgin Orbit plans to conduct several more flights, which will conclude with a drop test "during which a rocket will be released from Cosmic Girl -- without igniting -- generating critical data about Cosmic Girl's and the rocket's performance as it freefalls through the atmosphere," the company wrote in a statement.

The small satellite launch market is a growing one. As satellite technologies become cheaper and private companies on Earth have found new, interesting uses for them, many are looking for cheap ways to get their devices into orbit.

Virgin Orbit is among several other commercial space startups, including Elon Musk's SpaceX, looking to help meet this new demand.

Some are hoping to carry tourists beyond our atmosphere, with Branson among those striving to make it commercially viable via his Virgin Galactic company.

Founded in 2004, Virgin Galactic company completed a rocket-powered test flight at 2.47 times the speed of sound in July.

Branson has been making claims of imminent launch dates since 2013, but setbacks including a fatal accident in 2014 have stretched the time line.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Nice weather is expected to continue with some warmer air returning as well. Tuesday will be below average with highs in the lower 40s but by Wednesday and Thursday, highs will return to the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events