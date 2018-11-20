Clear

URGENT - Trump signals US won't punish Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi killing

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump signaled Tuesday that he will not take strong action against Saudi Arabia...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 1:23 PM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 1:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump signaled Tuesday that he will not take strong action against Saudi Arabia or its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the death and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The White House has been struggling to square a widespread sense that the crown prince directed the killing with its desire for Saudi support for its foreign policy priorities and a need to manage close relationships between bin Salman and the Trump administration. In an exclamation-mark laden statement subtitled "America First!" Trump said that "our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event -- maybe he did and maybe he didn't!"


