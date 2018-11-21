Clear

'The Conners' drop big family news, there's a baby on the way

There's another Conner family member on the way.On Tuesday's episode of "The Conners," viewers learne...

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 12:14 PM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 12:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

There's another Conner family member on the way.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Conners," viewers learned Becky Conner [Lecy Goranson], is pregnant. The news came after Becky had told her dad that she was getting nauseous at the Mexican restaurant where she works.

"I can't believe it!" her aunt, Jackie [Laurie Metcalf] said in response to her big news. "Your doctor gave you less than a five percent chance."

Related: 'Roseanne' may be gone, but audiences still tuned in to watch 'The Conners'

Becky wouldn't reveal the identity of the father, because at first she wasn't sure who it was. But after a process of elimination, Becky realized that it was the busboy at her Mexican restaurant, Emilio.

"The Conners" premiered in October without the show's main star, Roseanne Barr, who was fired from the after making racist comments in May. The show was immediately canceled but in June, ABC announced they had ordered a spinoff, without Barr.

The new season opened with Barr's character being killed off and the family grappling with her sudden death from an opioid overdose.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 53°
Another beautiful day is ahead on this Thanksgiving Eve with lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for your Wednesday. Warmer air will finally also move in to the area with the south winds picking up, allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 50s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events