The burn scar from California's Woolsey Fire is visible from space

New imagery from NASA shows a dark scar from the deadly and destructive Woolsey Fire, which burned near Mali...

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 2:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New imagery from NASA shows a dark scar from the deadly and destructive Woolsey Fire, which burned near Malibu, California.

Although firefighters have been able to beat back the flames — the fire is 98% contained — the damage the fire left is still being assessed.

NASA's Terra satellite was able to capture this new view of the damage through a false color image from its Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer.

The burnt areas are brown; unburned vegetation is green. The light gray or white areas are buildings, roads and other developed areas.

Cal Fire says some 1,500 structures were destroyed; three firefighters were injured battling the blaze and three people died in it.

Another beautiful day is ahead on this Thanksgiving Eve with lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for your Wednesday. Warmer air will finally also move in to the area with the south winds picking up, allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 50s for highs.
