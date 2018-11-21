Clear
Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux concedes in Georgia House race

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 6:09 PM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 6:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux on Wednesday formally conceded to incumbent Republican Rep. Rob Woodall in Georgia's 7th Congressional District race after a recount showed she failed to pick up enough votes to overtake him.

"I am grateful to every person who supported me along this journey. While we didn't get the outcome we had hoped for in this election, we achieved an incredible amount," Bourdeaux said in a statement. "This campaign was about more than me; it was about building community and working for change. We moved the needle in this district more than anyone thought possible."

"I congratulate Congressman Rob Woodall on his re-election and wish him all the best in his work on behalf of the people of the 7th Congressional district," she added.

Wednesday's recount was prompted by the results from election night earlier this month, which had Woodall leading Bourdeaux by just more than 400 votes. Woodall expanded his lead slightly following Wednesday's recount, giving him a 433-vote margin over Bourdeaux.

On Tuesday, his campaign had released a statement saying the recount had been "always expected" and touting him as the "certified" winner barring a shift in results.

"The process provides a recount option for races within a 1% margin and the Woodall campaign always expected that Mrs. Bourdeaux would request a recount, so this next phase does not come as a surprise and certainly is not alarming," the statement said. "As for now however, Rob Woodall has been certified the winner and he is back to work, serving the 7th district."

With Bourdeaux's concession, Democrats will keep their net gain of House seats at 37, with two races that remain to be called by CNN.

In Wednesday's statement, Bourdeaux promised supporters she'd continue to "look for ways to solve our common problems."

"There is much more to be done," she said. "This is not the end of the fight; it's just the end of the beginning."

