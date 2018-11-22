Nissan ousts chairman Carlos Ghosn following his arrest

Nissan has removed its chairman, Carlos Ghosn, following his arrest earlier this week on suspicion of financial misconduct at the Japanese carmaker.
The vote by Nissan's board on Thursday ends Ghosn's reign at the top of the company dating back nearly two decades and could fracture a powerful global autos alliance he forged.
Ghosn was detained by Tokyo prosecutors on Monday following an internal investigation at Nissan (NSANY) that revealed "significant acts of misconduct" over many years, including understating his income in financial reports and misusing company assets. The Brazilian-born autos legend has not yet commented publicly on the allegations.
This is a developing story.
