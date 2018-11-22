Clear

Trump uses Thanksgiving call to military to make political arguments

President Donald Trump, in a Thanksgiving morning call with military members, made political arguments about...

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 9:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump, in a Thanksgiving morning call with military members, made political arguments about the need for stronger border security and better trade deals, a stark departure from typical holiday greetings from the commander in chief.

Trump said "large numbers of people are forming at our border," and said, "in many cases, we have no idea who they are, and in many cases, they're not good people. They're bad people."

Armed forces

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Military

Political Figures - US

Politics

Thanksgiving

US federal government

White House

Holidays and observances

"We're not letting in anybody, essentially, because we want to be very, very careful," Trump said.

Trump has ordered nearly 6,000 troops to the US-Mexico border to provide backup to border personnel preparing for the arrival of groups of migrants from Central America. The order was issued in the lead-up to the midterm elections, when Trump was making the fight against illegal immigration a central part of his pitch for Republicans seeking office.

US presidents routinely thank US troops on Thanksgiving, a tradition Trump continued last year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Happy Thanksgiving northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas! Thanksgiving is looking very nice with sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy with the winds picking up from the south at 5-10 mph, gusts up to 20. It will also be a mild & above normal with highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events