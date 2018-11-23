Clear

Shooting reported at a mall in Alabama

A shooting took place at a mall in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday night, police said.Witnesses describe...

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 12:49 AM
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 12:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A shooting took place at a mall in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday night, police said.

Witnesses described hearing gunshots inside the Riverchase Galleria Mall, which was open late on Thanksgiving. The Hoover Police Department said the scene is now secure

Hoover is about 10 miles from Birmingham.

Brookfield Properties, which owns the shopping center, said it was devastated by the shooting.

"We are working closely with the Hoover Police Department and are grateful for their swift action to contain the situation," spokeswoman Lindsay Kahn said.

"While there is no current danger to our community, the shopping center will remain closed for tonight."

Developing story - more to come

Happy Thanksgiving northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas! Thanksgiving has been a very nice one with lots of sunshine! A bit breezy with the winds picking up from the south at 5-15 mph, gusts up to 20. It has been mild & above normal with highs in the lower 60s.
