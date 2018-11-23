Clear

At least 20 injured in bus rollover crash involving University of Washington marching band

A charter bus carrying members of the University of Washington marching band rolled onto its side Thursday, ...

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 12:49 AM
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 12:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A charter bus carrying members of the University of Washington marching band rolled onto its side Thursday, leaving at least 20 people injured, state police said.

The Husky Marching Band was traveling in a caravan of six buses to Pullman, Washington, for Friday's Apple Cup -- the annual college football game between the University of Washington and Washington State -- when a bus rolled over on an ice-covered stretch of Interstate 90, Trooper John Bryant said.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Arts and entertainment

Education

Education systems and institutions

Higher education

Music

Music and dance

Music groups and artists

Traffic accidents

Universities and colleges

University of Washington

At least 20 out of the 56 people on the bus were taken to a local hospital after they suffered injuries that were not serious, Bryant said.

"The injuries reported were cuts, complaints of general pain and back pain, but the injuries are not believed to be critical," Victor Balta, a University of Washington spokesman, said in a statement.

"The university is doing everything it can to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff, and to get them safely back on their journey to Pullman."

The rest of the occupants were taken to a local elementary school and are being evaluated by Grant County aid workers.

The crash happened at 5:36 p.m. local time near George, a town 120 miles southeast of Seattle.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Happy Thanksgiving northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas! Thanksgiving has been a very nice one with lots of sunshine! A bit breezy with the winds picking up from the south at 5-15 mph, gusts up to 20. It has been mild & above normal with highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events