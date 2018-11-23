(CNN) -- Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi said Friday he is in plea negotiations with special counsel Robert Mueller's office. Corsi, confirming an earlier Washington Post report, declined to comment further. Last week, he said publicly he expected to be indicted by Mueller for "giving false information to the special counsel or to one of the other grand jury." Corsi's role in the investigation largely revolves around the possibility that he was an intermediary between Stone and WikiLeaks. He has been involved in Mueller's investigation for roughly two months and has participated in multiple interviews with investigators, handed over documents and provided testimony before the grand jury.
Related Content
- Roger Stone associate in plea deal negotiations
- URGENT - Roger Stone associate says he is in plea negotiations with Mueller's office
- Roger Stone associate says he is in plea negotiations with Mueller's office
- WaPo: Stone associate is in plea negotiations
- Roger Stone associate's grand jury appearance postponed
- Former Roger Stone aide resisting Robert Mueller
- Roger Stone ally: Mueller has 'concern' about Stone's 2016 predictions
- Roger Stone associate: I expect to be indicted
- Associate of Roger Stone says he expects to be indicted by Mueller