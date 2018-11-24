An argument at a Florida Walmart leads to gunfire and a woman is killed

An argument Saturday at a Florida Walmart garden center ended when a woman was fatally shot several times, Ocala Police Department spokeswoman Meghan Shay said.
The victim, 30, died at a hospital, police said.
The "domestic argument" started in the garden center and then the woman went in the store and screamed for help, police said on social media. Employees tried to intervene before the gunfire.
The suspect, who is 55, fled on a bicycle and was caught. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was hospitalized, authorities said.
No details about the woman have been released by police, who were trying to reach her relatives.
The Ocala Fire Department said on Facebook that emergency responders returned to the shooting scene to treat three people. One person, injured while trying to flee the shooting, was taken to a hospital.
