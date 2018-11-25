Clear
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

EU leaders mourn Brexit 'tragedy' as UK PM urges public to back her deal

Prime Minister Theresa May has written a letter to the British public urging them to back her Brexit deal, a...

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 3:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Prime Minister Theresa May has written a letter to the British public urging them to back her Brexit deal, as European Union leaders gathered in Brussels on Sunday for a crucial summit to decide its fate.

While May wrote that the deal guaranteed a "brighter future" for the United Kingdom, the mood among EU leaders was less optimistic, with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker describing Britain's exit from the bloc as "a tragedy."

Brexit

Continents and regions

Europe

European Union

Government organizations - Intl

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

European leaders are expected to sign off the deal, after European Council chief Donald Tusk recommended all 27 other EU countries endorse it.

Spain had threatened to derail the summit after last-minute disagreements over Gibraltar -- a British territory on the Iberian Peninsula -- but these were resolved in negotiations Saturday.

If the EU endorses the deal as planned, it will then go to the UK Parliament for a vote.

But given that opposition parties -- not to mention many lawmakers within May's Conservative party and the Northern Irish DUP, which supports her minority government -- have indicated they'll vote against it, the deal's biggest test is yet to come.

Developing story, more details to come

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 24°
A strong winter storm is expected to impact the entire area beginning early Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events