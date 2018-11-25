Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Blizzard closes I-29 from Iowa State line to Mound City Full Story
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Argument at FL Walmart leads to fatal shooting

An argument at a Florida Walmart garden center ended when a man fatally shot his female partner several times, the Ocala Police Department said.

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 11:43 AM
Updated: Nov. 25, 2018 12:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An argument Saturday at a Florida Walmart garden center ended when a man fatally shot his female partner several times, Ocala Police Department spokeswoman Meghan Shay said.

Carli Cronin, 30, died at a hospital, police said.

The "domestic argument" started in the garden center and then the woman went in the store and screamed for help, police said on social media. Employees tried to intervene before the gunfire.

The suspect, David Johnson, 55, fled on a bicycle and was caught at the couple's house nearby. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was hospitalized, authorities said. He is not expected to survive, police said.

Police told CNN affiliates they were unsure whether the couple was married.

Shay told CNN affiliate WKMG: "Walmart staff did indicate that they do know of this couple because they do shop there regularly."

The Ocala Fire Department said on Facebook that emergency responders returned to the shooting scene to treat three people. One person, injured while trying to flee the shooting, was taken to a hospital.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Our major winter storm is now just hours away. Falling & blowing snow with strong 40-45 mph wind gusts and poor visibility is likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events