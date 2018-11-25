Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Blizzard closes I-29 from Iowa State line to Mound City Full Story
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Schiff: Trump being 'dishonest' about Khashoggi

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the likely incoming chair of the House Intelligence Committee, says after being briefed by the CIA on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi that President Donald Trump was not being honest with Americans.

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 11:43 AM
Updated: Nov. 25, 2018 12:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said after being briefed on the slaying of Jamal Khashoggi that President Donald Trump has not been telling the truth about the journalist's death.

"I have been briefed by the CIA," Schiff said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union." "And while I cannot discuss the contents of the briefing in any way, I can say that I think the President is being dishonest with the American people."

Schiff, who is expected to chair the House Intelligence Committee in January, said previously that House Democrats would probe the Khashoggi killing and Trump's comments around it. In a statement last Tuesday, Trump signaled he would not take action against Saudi Arabia or Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event -- maybe he did and maybe he didn't!" Trump's statement read.

In his CNN interview, Schiff said Trump's own statement undermined his standing.

"The President is not being honest with the country about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi," Schiff said. "I think in part, he feels that by saying that we don't know or that the world is a dangerous place or everybody does it, he think it makes him look strong. It actually makes him look weak."

Khashoggi, a former Saudi royal insider who became a critic of the country's government, went missing October 2 after he visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain papers for his upcoming marriage. The CIA concluded earlier this month that bin Salman personally ordered Khashoggi's killing, despite the Saudi government's denials that the de facto ruler was involved, according to a senior US official and a source familiar with the matter.

In a separate interview on the same program, Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst said she was "with her colleagues" on this issue and still left out the expectation that Trump could act in response to the Khashoggi killing.

"I wouldn't say he is necessarily giving them a pass, again, because they are such an important ally in that region," Ernst said. "However, I think at such a time when it becomes necessary, the President also needs to speak directly to the Saudis and say enough is enough."

Meanwhile, Schiff indicated that his panel and others would likely probe Trump's finances and those of his businesses, including as they might relate to Saudi Arabia or Russia.

"Is his personal financial interest driving US policy in the Gulf?" Schiff said. "Is it driving US policy vis-a-vis the Russians? We don't know, but it would be irresponsible not to find out."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Our major winter storm is now just hours away. Falling & blowing snow with strong 40-45 mph wind gusts and poor visibility is likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events