'Ralph Breaks the Internet,' 'Creed II' lead record Thanksgiving box office

Adonis Creed and ...

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 11:50 AM
Updated: Nov. 25, 2018 11:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Adonis Creed and Wreck-It Ralph broke the box office this Thanksgiving weekend.

"Ralph Breaks The Internet" and "Creed II" led the way for the highest grossing Thanksgiving box office weekend on record.

Disney's animated sequel starring John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman stole the show. It took the top spot with an estimated $84.5 million 5-day holiday weekend haul in the United States.

That's the second biggest Thanksgiving opening ever. The highest grossing 5-day opening for the holiday is "Frozen," which made $93.5 million in 2013.

"Ralph" marks yet another big opening for Disney on Thanksgiving. The company holds the top-five all-time openings on the holiday.

Even though it came in at No. 2, "Creed II" was still a champion.

The sequel to the 2015 original, which reunited Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone, earned an estimated $55.8 million over five days in North America. That's the most a live action film has ever brought in on Thanksgiving.

Both films were a hit with critics and audiences. "Ralph" has a 86% score on review site Rotten Tomatoes while "Creed II" holds a 82% score.

Overall, the 5-day Thanksgiving weekend brought in a record $314 million domestically, according to Comscore.

2018 has been a huge success for Hollywood at the ticket booth. Box office sales are up roughly 10% over last year.

The box office should continue to be full of holiday cheer as 2018 wraps up.

Potential hits such as Warner Bros.' "Aquaman" and Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" are still on the schedule for the rest of the year.

