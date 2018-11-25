Clear
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Magician and actor Ricky Jay dies at 72

Actor and magician Ricky Jay died from natural causes in his Los Angeles home, longtime manager Winston Simo...

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 2:47 PM
Updated: Nov. 25, 2018 2:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Actor and magician Ricky Jay died from natural causes in his Los Angeles home, longtime manager Winston Simone said Sunday. Jay was 72.

Jay, who died Saturday, appeared in the movie "Boogie Nights," the television series "Deadwood" and various HBO and PBS specials. He also wrote several books.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrity and pop culture

Deaths and fatalities

Society

Born in Brooklyn, his birth name was Richard Jay Potash.

"He was an American treasure. We will never see the likes of this magnificent entertainer again," Simone said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 10°
Our major winter storm is now just hours away. Falling & blowing snow with strong 40-45 mph wind gusts and poor visibility is likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events