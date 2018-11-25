Clear
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A border crossing closed between US-Mexico

US Customs and Border Patrol shut down pedestrian and vehicle traffic at the San Ysidro Port of Entry after around 500 migrants overwhelmed federal and local Mexican police blockades, rushing towards the US border. CNN's Rafael Romo reports.

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 3:15 PM
Updated: Nov. 25, 2018 3:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US Customs and Border Protection has closed road and pedestrian bridges in both directions at the San Ysidro port of entry, one of the largest land border crossings between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico.

The closures come as around 500 migrants overwhelmed federal and local Mexican police blockades and rushed toward the US border near Tijuana, Mexico.

The crowds are made up of men, women and a lot of children, said CNN stringer Alfredo Alvarez, who is in the crowd.

Because the regular border crossings were closed, the migrants headed for the cargo area where the railroad crosses, Alvarez said.

The migrants appeared to be meters from the US border wall, he said. He could not see from his position if the migrants had managed to get across the actual border.

The agency said it has deployed extra personnel to the border crossing due to multiple planned demonstrations on both sides of the border.

"The additional personnel, which included CBP officers, US Border Patrol agents, and Air and Marine agents, were recently deployed to the San Diego area from various areas around the country in preparation for the potential arrival of the caravan in Tijuana."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 10°
Our major winter storm is now just hours away. Falling & blowing snow with strong 40-45 mph wind gusts and poor visibility is likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events