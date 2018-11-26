Matthew Hedges: UAE pardons British academic charged with spying

British academic Matthew Hedges, who was sentenced to life in prison for spying in the United Arab Emirates, has been pardoned with immediate effect.

Hedges, 31, was sentenced on Thursday after a five-minute hearing. A family spokeswoman said Hedges was forced to sign a confession in Arabic, a language Hedges does not read nor speak.

Hedges is a specialist in Middle Eastern studies at the University of Durham. He was arrested on May 5 at Dubai airport, following a research trip. He went on to spend almost six months in solitary confinement.

Hedges was granted a presidential pardon following a request for clemency from his family, the UAE government said in a statement. He is one of 785 prisoners being pardoned as part of the UAE's forthcoming national day celebration on December 2.

Hedges wife, Daniela Tejada, said in a statement that Hedges' pardon was "the best news we could have received."

"Our six-plus months of nightmare are finally over and to say we are elated is an understatement," Tejada said.

"That he is returning home to me and the rest of his family is much more than I was ever expecting to happen this week."

In statement UAE Foreign Affairs Minister Anwar Gargash said that Hedges' pardon will allow both sides "to return our focus to the underlying fundamental strength of the UAE UK bi-lateral relationship and its importance to the international community."

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a tweet that his country was grateful to the UAE government for resolving the issue speedily, "although we didn't agree on the charges."

Despite his release, the UAE continue to assert that Hedges was guilty of espionage. The Emiratis said the five-minute hearing was a sentencing hearing, and that Hedges had three separate hearings prior to that.

Hedges' pardon came after journalists in Abu Dhabi were shown grainy video of him confessing to being an officer for MI6, Britain's intelligence agency, and admitting to gathering information on the Emirati military, its key industries and key government figures using his academic credentials as a guise.

One piece of evidence used in court was a video in which Hedges was asked his rank in MI6. He replies, "captain," despite the fact that there is no such thing as a captain -- or any military rank -- in MI6.

In another video, Hedges is seen talking in court to two Emirati officials in English. He said he was an MI6 analyst, not a field officer in charge of recruiting spies, but then later went on to say he was in fact trying to develop assets in the Middle Eastern nation using his PhD research as a cover.

"The case against Mr. Hedges was predicated on evidence secured from Mr. Hedges electronic devices; surveillance and intelligence gathering by UAE intelligence and security agencies; and evidence provided by Mr. Hedges himself -- including a corroborated account of asset recruitment and training and the confidential information being targeted," the UAE said in its statement.

"His recruitment and progress within a foreign intelligence service was authenticated to the Court by UAE Intelligence Agencies."

Ben Bradshaw, the member of Parliament who represents Hedges' constituency, told CNN last week that the British government and Durham University have assured UAE authorities that Hedges is not a spy.

Bradshaw called Hedges' release "great news" in a tweet Monday.

"Let's hope Matt's home safe & sound with his wife Daniela soon. Thanks to everyone who has worked so hard for his release," Bradshaw said.