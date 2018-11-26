Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

John Paul Stevens says he decided to retire after 'mini-stroke' during Citizens United dissent

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens wrote that he decided to step down from the court after a "mi...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 10:28 AM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 10:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens wrote that he decided to step down from the court after a "mini-stroke" during his dissent in the Citizens United case, according to The New York Times.

"That was it," he told the Times. "I made the decision that day. After I went to see the doctor, I sent a letter to the President right away."

Campaign finance

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

John Paul Stevens

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal court system

US federal government

US Supreme Court

Decisions and rulings

Law and legal system

Trial and procedure

The Times interview published on Monday with the 98-year-old former justice comes as Stevens plans to release a memoir of his lengthy legal career next year. Stevens wrote that he had not realized at the time that he "had suffered a mini-stroke" during his dissent in the landmark 2010 campaign finance case, according to the Times.

But while the moment would lead to Stevens' decision to leave the court, he remained firm in the interview on both his opposition to the majority opinion in the Citizens United case and his belief that there should not be term limits for the Supreme Court.

"It presents an arbitrary termination point for a justice's service," he told the Times. "I know I, of course, would have served a substantially shorter time if there had been term limits."

The Citizens United case is one of several campaign finance cases taken up by the court that have eased restrictions on campaign spending, and Stevens penned a lengthy dissenting opinion against the majority's ruling at the time. Just months later, he would announce his decision to retire, leaving then-President Barack Obama the second vacancy of his presidency to fill on the court.

Stevens was appointed to the court in 1975 by President Gerald Ford and came to be considered a key liberal justice for decades before his retirement in 2010.

Stevens has spoken out on several occasions this year, penning an op-ed arguing for repeal of the Second Amendment and suggesting ahead of Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation that the Senate should not approve him for the court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 10°
Savannah
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Cameron
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
After a Sunday of heavy snow and blizzard conditions, quiet weather is moving in to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. With the fresh snow pack, temperatures will be bitter cold. Expect lows to be in the teens this morning with partly cloudy skies. Winds will still be gusty from the NNW at 10-15 mph so there could still be blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. Roads are icy and snow packed which will make way for a difficult Monday morning commute if you have to head out. Drive safe & allow extra time!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events