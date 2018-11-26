Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rihanna's fans are not happy about Chris Brown's comments on her sultry Instagram pics

Apparently risqué photos of Rihanna are enough to grab Chris Brown's attention.Over the Thanksgiving...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 12:20 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 12:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Apparently risqué photos of Rihanna are enough to grab Chris Brown's attention.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend the "Work" singer posted sultry lingerie photos of herself on Instagram to promote her Savage X Fenty by Rihanna fashion line. Brown, her ex-boyfriend, couldn't resist commenting.

Celebrities

Chris Brown (Entertainer)

Companies

Facebook

Instagram

Rihanna

Brown posted a flushed emoji, which features its eyes bugged out.

That didn't go over well with some fans given the fact that it's been almost a decade since the R&B singer pleaded guilty to assaulting Rihanna, his then-girlfriend, on the night of the Grammys.

Some left comments on the photo, calling Brown a "loser" and warning him to "stay away from Riri," using fans' nickname for the singer.

A few took their irritation over to Twitter.

Brown, 29, and Rihanna, 30, briefly reconciled after the 2009 assault and in 2012 collaborated on two songs,"Nobody's Business," and "Birthday Cake (Remix)," but have not been seen together in years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 15°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 15°
Cameron
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 13°
After a Sunday of heavy snow and blizzard conditions, quiet weather is moving in to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. With the fresh snow pack, temperatures will be bitter cold. Expect lows to be in the teens this morning with partly cloudy skies. Winds will still be gusty from the NNW at 10-15 mph so there could still be blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. Roads are icy and snow packed which will make way for a difficult Monday morning commute if you have to head out. Drive safe & allow extra time!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events