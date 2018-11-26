Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Elon Musk says Tesla was weeks from death

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his electric car company came "within single-digit weeks" of death this year as it ...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 2:04 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 2:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his electric car company came "within single-digit weeks" of death this year as it struggled to meet production targets for its Model 3 sedan.

Musk made the comments about Tesla's cash crunch on "Axios on HBO" on Sunday.

Business figures

Companies

Elon Musk

Tesla Inc

Tesla (TSLA) finally managed to hit its production targets in June, and turned a profit in October for the first time since 2016.

Before those milestones, the company was facing a $1 billion debt obligation without much revenue to help pay it down.

Musk said the production issues left Tesla "bleeding money like crazy." He added that the luxury electric car maker might have collapsed had the issues not been resolved quickly.

At the time, Tesla denied that it was in financial trouble and promised that it would be profitable by the end of the year.

The CEO essentially moved into Tesla's Fremont, California, plant to smooth over production while the company struggled to meet orders.

"I just did it because if I didn't do it, then [there was a] good chance Tesla would die," Musk said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 17°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 14°
After a Sunday of heavy snow and blizzard conditions, quiet weather is moving in to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. With the fresh snow pack, temperatures will be bitter cold. Expect lows to be in the teens this morning with partly cloudy skies. Winds will still be gusty from the NNW at 10-15 mph so there could still be blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. Roads are icy and snow packed which will make way for a difficult Monday morning commute if you have to head out. Drive safe & allow extra time!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events