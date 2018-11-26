Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Shrek' writer Terry Rossio apologizes for 'n-word' tweet

Screenwriter Terry Rossio has apologized for using a racial slur during a Twitter discussion about vaccinati...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 2:05 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 2:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Screenwriter Terry Rossio has apologized for using a racial slur during a Twitter discussion about vaccinations.

In a now deleted tweet, Rossio wrote, "My heart goes out to all the parents of vaccine damaged children, who have to not only endure the sadness of their loss, but also the vitriol of ill-informed and insensitive people (such as those here). Anti-Vax is equivalent to calling someone a ni**er and makes as little sense."

Apologies

Companies

Discrimination

Racism and racial discrimination

Societal issues

Society

Twitter

The writer of films, including "Shrek" and "Aladdin," found himself coming under fire for the comment and apologized in a series of tweets.

"In a recent Twitter post, arguing against stereotyping and hate speech, I referenced the 'n-word' (the actual word) as an example of what not to do," he wrote. "That was a mistake. I am sorry."

Rossio went on to write, "I now understand that the word has no place in any conversation, ever."

"You can't make a point against hate speech and reference actual words of hate speech," he tweeted. "That was insensitive and ignorant."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 17°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 14°
After a Sunday of heavy snow and blizzard conditions, quiet weather is moving in to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. With the fresh snow pack, temperatures will be bitter cold. Expect lows to be in the teens this morning with partly cloudy skies. Winds will still be gusty from the NNW at 10-15 mph so there could still be blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. Roads are icy and snow packed which will make way for a difficult Monday morning commute if you have to head out. Drive safe & allow extra time!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events