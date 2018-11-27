One US House race remains undecided. Here's where it stands

In the three weeks since Election Day, the Democratic majority in the House has continued to grow, positioning the party to potentially net 40 seats when all is said and done.

In fact, even with many votes still to be counted, Democrats won the House by at least 8.9 million votes -- the largest margin ever in a midterm election.

Elections (by type) Elections and campaigns Electoral districts Government and public administration Government organizations - US Politics US Congress US Federal elections US House elections US House of Representatives

As of Tuesday morning, there were still two uncalled House races. But Democrat Xochitl Torres Small defeated Republican Yvette Herrell in New Mexico when the secretary of state certified the election results, leaving only one undecided race in California.

As it stands, Democrats have a net gain of 39 House seats. According to CNN projections, Democrats will hold 234 seats in the House and Republicans will hold 200.

Here's a closer look at the one remaining race:

California's 21st Congressional District

Democrat TJ Cox on Monday night pulled ahead of Republican Rep. David Valadao in this Central Valley district.

This is one of the 25 GOP-held congressional districts that Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

CNN had previously projected the race for Valadao, as had other national news outlets. Vote reports after election night tightened the margin significantly, and the latest update from Kern County put Cox, a businessman, in the lead by just over 400 votes. CNN has now withdrawn its projection in the race.

Votes are still being counted in the district.