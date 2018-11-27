Clear

Democrats win House race in New Mexico, have now gained 39 seats

Democrat Xochitl Torres Small has defeated Republican Yvette Herrell in one of the nation's last outstanding...

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 1:20 PM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 1:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democrat Xochitl Torres Small has defeated Republican Yvette Herrell in one of the nation's last outstanding House races, New Mexico's secretary of state certified Tuesday morning.

The official result brings the total number of Democratic gains in the House to 39 seats, with one race outstanding, according to CNN's count.

Continents and regions

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

New Mexico

North America

Political organizations

Politics

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US Federal elections

US House elections

US House of Representatives

US political parties

Herrell claimed victory in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District race on election night earlier this month, but as ballots continued to be counted, Torres Small took a lead in the vote count in the race to replace outgoing GOP Rep. Steve Pearce.

As of midday Tuesday, CNN had yet to project a result in California's 21's Congressional District, where Democrat TJ Cox pulled ahead of Republican Rep. David Valadao on Monday evening.

Torres Small's win would swing a GOP-held seat for Democrats, bringing the party control over all three New Mexico US House seats once Pearce's current term ends.

CNN rated the New Mexico 2nd District race a "toss-up" ahead of Election Day, and Torres Small's victory fits a national trend of strong Democratic performances in House races across the country this cycle.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Fairfax
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
After heavy snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Sunday, we saw some sunshine on Monday. On Tuesday skies will remain mostly sunny, but temperatures will still be very cold. Expect highs to only be in the 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events