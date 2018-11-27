Clear
Florida teenager arrested after alleged sexual assault was overheard during video game

A Florida video gamer has been charged with a sexual assault overheard by another "Grand Th...

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 9:41 PM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 9:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Florida video gamer has been charged with a sexual assault overheard by another "Grand Theft Auto" player on a microphone, according to authorities.

Daniel Enrique Fabian, 18, is charged with lewd and lascivious battery of a 15-year-old girl while playing the game at his New Port Richey home in June, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Monday in a news release. Fabian was arrested on November 21, according to the sheriff's office and court papers.

Another player told authorities he was playing a Grand Theft Auto video game on his Play Station 4 with Fabian when Fabian indicated through the microphone used during gameplay that he was going to have sex with the girl at his home, a complaint affidavit said. The court papers didn't say where the witness was located.

Fabian's microphone remained on when he stopped playing the game for 15 minutes, the witness told authorities, according to the complaint affidavit. The witness said he overheard the girl say, "No," according to the complaint affidavit.

The girl told authorities that she told Fabian to stop four times but he continued to sexually assault her, according to the complaint affidavit.

Fabian resumed playing the game with the witness after 15 minutes, the witness told authorities.

Authorities have recovered Fabian's DNA from the victim, the complaint affidavit said.

Fabian's court-appointed attorney, Shannon Augustin, an assistant public defender with the 6th Judicial Circuit, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Fabian is being held in a Pasco County jail after his arraignment on November 22.

