Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Body found in search for missing North Carolina teen

Investigators following leads in the disappearance of a 13-year-old North Carolina girl have found a body th...

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 9:40 PM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 9:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Investigators following leads in the disappearance of a 13-year-old North Carolina girl have found a body that is awaiting positive identification, the FBI said.

Hania Noelia Aguilar was abducted outside her home in Lumberton on the morning of November 5, 2018, authorities said.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Government organizations - US

Kidnappings and abductions

North America

North Carolina

Population and demographics

Society

Southeastern United States

Teenagers

The Americas

United States

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

Investigations

Missing persons

The body was found Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County, the FBI said in a statement, just a few miles from Hania's home.

Investigators notified the missing teen's family "out of an abundance of caution," but no confirmation has been made of the body's identity, the FBI said.

"Please continue to pray for Hania, her family, and each other as the investigation continues to find out who kidnapped Hania and hold them responsible," the FBI said.

Police say someone drove away with Hania in a relative's SUV that was parked in the driveway Monday morning before school, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert for her.

A witness saw a man dressed in black and wearing a yellow bandana force Hania into the vehicle. Authorities said they have no reason to think Hania knew her abductor and her family is cooperating with the investigation.

The stolen SUV was found abandoned less than 10 miles from Hania's home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park, authorities said.

Lumberton police and the FBI asked residents with video surveillance systems to save video recordings, even if they don't see the vehicle in the footage, and contact them. Most recently, FBI Charlotte released a photo of sneakers that belonged to Aguilar, hoping to generate more tips about the teenager's disappearance.

The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI have followed more than 800 leads, interviewed more than 400 people and reviewed hours of surveillance footage since the kidnapping, according to officials with the FBI in Charlotte.

A reward for information that leads to her has risen to $20,000, Lumberton police Chief Michael McNeill said Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 6°
Maryville
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Savannah
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 6°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 4°
A sunny but cold day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. Temperatures warmed up into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A few clouds will make it into the area late tonight.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events