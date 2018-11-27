'This Is Us' fall finale brings major reveals

"This Is Us" was apparently saving its real main course for its post-Thanksgiving episode.

With its fall finale, the popular drama served up multiple answers to burning questions -- namely the gender of Toby and Kate's baby (a boy) and the identity of "her" (Rebecca) -- but it also left fans with one OMG moment to chew on until the show's spring return: Nicky, Jack's younger brother, is quite possibly alive.

In the final minutes of the episode, Kevin learns his uncle did not die in Vietnam as he and his family had believed. At that moment, the audience is shown a man later identified by a piece of mail as "Nicholas Pearson," a resident of Bradford, Pennsylvania.

The reveal was enough to eclipse what had been built up to be a big mystery of the eason: the identity of "her." Ultimately, the answer landed with a soft plop instead of an earth-shattering thud, largely eclipsed by the reveal that the Pearson family possibly has another member roaming around out there.

One sector of viewers will also spend the show's hiatus wondering about the status of Beth and Randall's marriage. At the end of the episode, the two clashed over Randall's decision to continue his long-shot campaign despite Beth's now vocal opposition to it. A flash forward to the future did nothing to quell audience worries that the fracture proves to be a critical point of division for the two, but time will tell.

If that's not enough to chew on until spring, Tess also came out to her parents and Deja asked for permission to go see her mother in Delaware.

Family drama aplenty. This is, of course, is classic "This Is Us."