Clear

Pompeo defends US-Saudi relationship despite Khashoggi murder

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo fiercely defended the Trump administration's support for Saudi Arabia in ligh...

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 9:30 AM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 9:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo fiercely defended the Trump administration's support for Saudi Arabia in light of the outrage over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, accusing critics of ignoring regional threats posed by Iran.

The Wall Street Journal op-ed published late Tuesday came one day ahead of Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James Mattis' scheduled classified briefing before the Senate on the war in Yemen. Senators have said they will bring up the administration's response to Saudi Arabia and Khashoggi's murder.

Central Intelligence Agency

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Homicide

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

Jamal Khashoggi

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Mike Pompeo

Misc people

Murder

National security

Political Figures - US

Politics

Saudi Arabia

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US government independent agencies

US intelligence agencies

North America

The Americas

United States

White House

"The October murder of Saudi national Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey has heightened the Capitol Hill caterwauling and media pile-on," Pompeo wrote. "But degrading U.S.-Saudi ties would be a grave mistake for the national security of the U.S. and its allies."

He pushed the administration's message that the "kingdom is a powerful force for stability in the Middle East," pointing to its contributions in fighting ISIS and other terrorists in the region and containing the threat from Iran, among other things.

"Is it any coincidence that the people using the Khashoggi murder as a cudgel against President Trump's Saudi Arabia policy are the same people who supported Barack Obama's rapprochement with Iran—a regime that has killed thousands world-wide, including hundreds of Americans, and brutalizes its own people?" Pompeo argued.

However, it's not only Democrats who have slammed the administration's handling of the Khashoggi affair. GOP Sens. Bob Corker, who heads the Foreign Relations Committee, as well as Lindsey Graham, Rand Paul and Ben Sasse have publicly called for a tougher stance against the Saudis, and several European countries that supported the Iran nuclear deal have taken action against the Saudis.

Pompeo -- who argued that diminishing the alliance would "do nothing to push Riyadh in a better direction at home" -- noted that the US sanctioned 17 Saudis in response to Khashoggi's brutal murder.

"The Trump administration will consider further punitive measures if more facts about Khashoggi's murder come to light," he wrote.

Sources have told CNN that the CIA has assessed with high confidence that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed Khashoggi's murder, which was carried out by members of bin Salman's inner circle in October.

However, the agency has not made a final conclusion, giving the White House an out. President Donald Trump has raised doubts about the CIA's assessment, and has signaled that he will not take strong action against Saudi Arabia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Cameron
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 12°
For your Wednesday into the end of the week, we'll rebound back up into the 30s and 40s with partly sunny skies. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though by the weekend into early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events