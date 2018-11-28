Clear

Award-winning Chinese photographer Lu Guang disappears in Xinjiang, wife says

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 12:40 PM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 12:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An award-winning Chinese photographer has disappeared in China after reportedly being taken away by authorities in Xinjiang province.

Lu Guang's disappearance was revealed by his wife, Xu Xiao, who posted news of his disappearance on social media and said that she had not been able to contact him since early November.

In her tweets and telephone conversation with CNN, she recounted that Lu was traveling in Xinjiang -- northwest China -- on November 3 when she lost contact with him. He had connected with photographers in Urumqi, the provincial capital, a week earlier. He was due to meet a friend in Sichuan province on November 5, but never showed up.

Lu's photography expose the everyday realities of people on the margins of Chinese society, like coal miners, drug addicts and HIV patients.

His profile on the World Press Photo website says he is the recipient of numerous other photography honors including Germany's Henri Nannen Prize in Photography and a National Geographic Photography Grant. Lu was also the first photographer from China to be invited by the US State Department as a visiting scholar.

Xu is based in New York and lives there with the couple's child, she said, while Lu -- a Chinese citizen -- spends more time in China.

Xu said she has tried to contact the police in Xinjiang and has not been able to speak to an official, adding that she did not reach out to the US authorities because "it would not be useful anyway."

CNN contacted local police authorities and government officials in China but had received no response by the time of publication.

