Clear

Bartolome Esteban Murillo, Spanish baroque painter, gets the Google Doodle treatment

The 17th-century Spanish baroque painter Bartolomé Esteban Murillo is being celebrated Thursday with a more...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 7:55 AM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 7:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The 17th-century Spanish baroque painter Bartolomé Esteban Murillo is being celebrated Thursday with a more modern artwork -- the Google Doodle.

Google's logo features Murillo's oil painting "Two Women at a Window," created in the late 1650s.

Alphabet Inc

Arts and entertainment

Companies

Destinations and attractions

Google Inc

Museums and galleries

Paintings

Points of interest

Visual arts

The work shows two aristocratic Spanish women looking out of an open window, one hiding a smirk.

Murillo, known of his religious paintings, produced realist paintings for several religious orders in 17th-century Spain, including the Franciscans, and helped to create an art school in Seville.

Today, his work is featured in several of the world's most-visited art galleries, including the Museo del Prado in Madrid and St. Petersburg's Hermitage Museum.

"Renowned for his independent spirit, Murillo cultivated his own style of painting, incorporating Flemish and Venetian influences and evolving throughout his career," Google said.

The search engine's celebration of Murillo will be seen by internet users in several European countries, as well as China, India and Australia.

It coincides with an exhibition of his work, which opens Friday at Seville's Museum of Fine Arts.

Murillo joins a long list of eminent figures to have received the Google Doodle treatment -- recent weeks have featured Native American engineer Mary G. Ross, martial arts pioneer Mestre Bimba and American children's television personality Fred Rogers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: °
Clouds have developed across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Thursday morning as a little disturbance is pushing through. We could see a bit of drizzle heading into the afternoon. The southeast winds will continue to allow temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s this afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events