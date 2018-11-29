Clear

Paris Hilton reveals why she called off her engagement

Paris Hilton has revealed why she recently ended her engagement to actor and model Chris Zylka.

Her social media followers got to share in the moment when Zylka popped the question in January with a massive ring on a snow-covered mountain.

The video of the engagement -- which appears to have been deleted from Hilton's Instagram account -- quickly made the rounds on social media when it was first posted.

During an appearance Wednesday on "The Talk," Hilton explained why she ended things with her now ex-fiancé.

"When I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard, and it was this whirlwind romance," she said. "I've always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories, and I thought it was gonna be my happy ending, and I just realized after time that it wasn't the right decision."

It sounds like there is no ill will post-breakup, at least on Hilton's part.

"I wish him the best, and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I'm just focused on myself and my work," Hilton said.

That's hot.

