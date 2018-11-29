Quentin Tarantino got married

Quentin Tarantino is a married man.
The director married his fiancée, Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick, Wednesday in Los Angeles, People reports.
Celebrities
Quentin Tarantino
Photos published by the magazine show, Pick, 35, in a white gown with a sweetheart neckline and tiara, while Tarantino, 55, donned a black suit.
The couple met in 2009, when Tarantino was promoting his film "Inglorious Basterds." They dated on and off since.
They got engaged in June 2017.
This is a first marriage for both.
