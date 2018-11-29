Clear

Quentin Tarantino got married

Quentin Tarantino is a married man.The director married his fiancée, Israeli singer and model Daniel...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 12:48 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 12:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Quentin Tarantino is a married man.

The director married his fiancée, Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick, Wednesday in Los Angeles, People reports.

Photos published by the magazine show, Pick, 35, in a white gown with a sweetheart neckline and tiara, while Tarantino, 55, donned a black suit.

The couple met in 2009, when Tarantino was promoting his film "Inglorious Basterds." They dated on and off since.

They got engaged in June 2017.

This is a first marriage for both.


