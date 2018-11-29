Clear

Angela Merkel's plane diverted after technical issue

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane was forced to turn around and make an unscheduled landing due a tech...

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane was forced to turn around and make an unscheduled landing due a technical problem, a government spokesman told CNN. Merkel was heading to Argentina for the G-20.

The plane has landed safely in Cologne, the spokesman said. Merkel has had to reschedule some meetings due to the delay.

An RTL reporter on board says they were flying over the Netherlands when they were told there had been an "electronic systems failure" and turned around to land at the Cologne airport. Reporters have been told the airplane is getting a replacement part.

Video from on board shows several fire engines surrounding the Airbus after it landed.

The two-day summit kicks off tomorrow in Buenos Aires.

