Republican senator effectively sinks nomination of controversial judicial pick Thomas Farr

Republican Sen. Tim Scott announced Thursday he would oppose President Donald Trump's nominee to be a US district judge in North Carolina, effectively ending the nomination that had been plagued with accusations that Thomas Farr supported measures that disenfranchised African-American voters.
"This week, a Department of Justice memo written under President George H.W. Bush was released that shed new light on Mr. Farr's activities. This, in turn, created more concerns. Weighing these important factors, this afternoon I concluded that I could not support Mr. Farr's nomination," Scott said in a statement.
Government and public administration
Government organizations - US
Political Figures - US
Politics
Thomas Farr
US Congress
US Senate
African Americans
Demographic groups
Minority and ethnic groups
Political organizations
Population and demographics
Society
US political parties
US Republican Party
Donald Trump
Government bodies and offices
Law and legal system
Tim Scott
US federal government
White House
Scott, who is the Senate's sole black Republican, told reporters Wednesday that he wanted to speak to the author of a 1991 memo obtained by the Washington Post, which outlines a controversial postcard campaign distributed by the 1990 campaign of Sen. Jesse Helms that the Justice Department said were used to intimidate black voters from going to the polls.
Scott's decision to oppose Farr prevented Farr from being confirmed by the Senate, where Republicans hold a 51-to-49 seat majority. Also opposing Farr was Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who has sworn off advancing Trump judicial nominees until the chamber votes on a bill to protect special counsels such as Robert Mueller. All 49 Democrats opposed the nomination.
Democrats had cited Farr's role in providing legal counsel to the North Carolina Republican Party on the state's congressional map, which was struck down this year as a partisan gerrymander.
Other prominent Democrats such as Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum had called on the Senate to reject Farr.
"Thomas Farr's record of hostility and disregard for fundamental civil rights disqualifies him for a lifetime appointment that will allow him to codify his discriminatory ideology into law," Abrams and Gillum, who are both African-American, said in a statement Tuesday.
Scott's opposition to specific Trump nominees has led to the pulling of at least one other nomination.
In July, the White House withdrew the nomination of circuit court hopeful Ryan Bounds moments before the nominee was to face his Senate confirmation vote following Scott's decision to raise concerns to Senate leaders. Scott's concerns revolved around the content of Bounds' writings -- which critics labeled racially insensitive -- while at Stanford and the fact that Bounds did not disclose the writings to a bipartisan committee of attorneys in Oregon that had recommended him for Ninth Circuit job.
Related Content
- Republican senator effectively sinks nomination of controversial judicial pick Thomas Farr
- Senate narrowly votes to advance controversial judicial nominee Thomas Farr
- Republicans hold judicial nominations hearing amid recess and Democratic objections
- Exclusive: Grassley urges Trump to reconsider controversial judicial picks
- Matthew Petersen's letter to Trump withdrawing his judicial nomination
- Poland faces EU punishment over controversial judicial reforms
- Senate panel advances judicial nominees who drew controversy for Brown v. Board answers
- Trump announces new judicial picks despite past vetting concerns
- White House to withdraw environmental pick's nomination
- 'The Bachelorette' ends with controversial pick