Clear

Cohen says he lied about project in Moscow

President Trump spoke more extensively during the presidential election with his then-attorney Michael Cohen about the proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow than Cohen admitted to Congress in 2017, Cohen said while pleading guilty in federal court to a charge from special counsel Robert Mueller's office.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 7:50 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 7:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One idea considered for the proposed Trump Tower in Moscow was to offer Russian President Vladimir Putin the penthouse, according to Felix Sater, who was working on the project with Michael Cohen.

RELATED: Michael Cohen pleads guilty, says he lied about Trump's knowledge of Moscow project

Sater described the concept as a "marketing ploy" and explained that the idea was to try to enhance the value and attraction for buyers by having Putin in the building.

BuzzFeed, which first reported on the plan, reported that Cohen had discussed the idea with a representative of Putin's press secretary, citing two law enforcement sources.

It was not clear if Donald Trump was informed of the idea.

Cohen would not provide a comment for the story.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
We had clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday morning. Some drizzle was found across the area as a disturbance moved by. Sunshine returned to the area by the afternoon helping us to warm up into the lower 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events