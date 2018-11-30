Clear

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Jodhpur for wedding

Speculation is growing over the long-awaited wedding of actor Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas after ...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 7:46 AM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 7:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Speculation is growing over the long-awaited wedding of actor Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas after the couple was spotted in the Indian desert state of Rajasthan earlier this week.

The couple announced their engagement in August on Instagram with Jonas posting a photo of him with Chopra, accompanied by the message: "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."

The announcement came after weeks of rumors that the couple had been dating.

Now it seems they're finally ready to tie the knot.

The bride posted a photograph of herself at her bridal shower in New York in October. "Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies... and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)!," she posted.

Chopra gained popularity in India after she entered the Indian film industry, popularly called Bollywood, in 2001. She crossed into Hollywood after she bagged the role of an FBI agent in ABC's "Quantico." She also starred alongside Zach Efron in "Baywatch" in 2017.

Jonas arrived in India last week and the couple posted a photograph of friends and family enjoying Thanksgiving dinner in New Delhi.

The couple was also photographed arriving at the airport in the city of Jodhpur a few days ago.

Chopra and Jonas are reportedly getting married Sunday in Jodhpur. CNN was unable to confirm details with Chopra's publicity agent.

The wedding comes just weeks after another wedding of popular Bollywood film stars, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

They got married in Italy and held multiple receptions for friends and family in India.


