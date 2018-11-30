Clear

Tiger Woods reveals ankle pain at Hero World Challenge

His back is healing, but Tiger Woods revealed he is struggling with ankle pain at the Hero World Challenge....

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 9:03 AM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 9:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

His back is healing, but Tiger Woods revealed he is struggling with ankle pain at the Hero World Challenge.

The 14-time major champion, who has enjoyed a successful season after returning from career-threatening back injuries, appeared to be walking with discomfort during the first round of the invitational event in the Bahamas.

Diseases and disorders

Health and medical

Sports figures

Tiger Woods

Wounds and injuries

The former world No.1 later admitted his ankles were troubling him.

"I've struggled with my ankles over the last few months. Still the same issues," said Woods, who won the season-ending Tour Championship in September for his first title in five years.

"They've just been sore for months, just wear and tear."

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos

Woods, 42, toiled on the first day of the tournament which benefits his charity, carding a one-over 73 to place him tied for 16th in an 18-man field.

Earlier in the week, Woods said his form this year had surprised him to the extent he was "not physically prepared to play that much golf at the end of the year."

He added he was "worn out mentally, physically, emotionally" by the time he played in the Ryder Cup a month ago.

Woods returned from a fourth major back operation in April 2017 to record his lowest finish at a major in a decade when he finished runner-up at the US PGA in August.

He then secured his 80th PGA Tour title at the Tour Championship at East Lake, Atlanta.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
We are waking up to some foggy conditions on this Friday morning. Visibility could be low at times so you might want to leave a few minutes early this morning. For your Friday, we'll be back up to near average temperatures in the lower 40s with cloudy skies and some drizzle. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events