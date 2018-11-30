Clear

Where are the women? Fewest female leaders in G20 photo

Friday's "family photo" at ...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 2:29 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 2:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Friday's "family photo" at the G20 summit in Argentina marked an inauspicious moment: there were fewer female heads-of-government posing than in any of the previous gatherings of the group.

That was due in part to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's absence (her plane had mechanical issues getting to Argentina and she did not arrive in time for the photo). But it also spoke to the lower number of female leaders among the industrialized nations that make up the G20, which began holding leaders summits in 2008.

Angela Merkel

Christine Lagarde

Continents and regions

Dilma Rousseff

Europe

Germany

Park Geun-hye

Political Figures - Intl

Theresa May

Western Europe

Even had Merkel been there, there would have been only two female country leaders -- Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May -- plus the International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde. That would have amounted to the lowest number since 2010. The most leaders present was five, which happened in 2012 and 2013.

Here's a look at which female leaders participated in past G20 photos:

  • 2018 -- 2 (British Prime Minister May, IMF managing director Lagarde)
  • 2017 -- 4 (German Chancellor Angela Merkel, May, Lagarde, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg)
  • 2016 -- 4 (Merkel, May, Lagarde, South Korea President Park Geun-hye)
  • 2015 -- 4 (Merkel, Lagarde, Park, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff)
  • 2014 -- 4 (Merkel, Lagarde, Park, Rousseff)
  • 2013 -- 5 (Merkel, Lagarde, Park, Rousseff, Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner)
  • 2012 -- 5 (Merkel, Lagarde, Rousseff, Kirchner, Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard)
  • 2011 -- 4 (Merkel, Lagarde, Rousseff, Kirchner, Gillard)
  • 2010 -- 3 (Merkel, Gillard, Kirchner)
  • 2009 -- 2 (Merkel, Kirchner)
  • 2008 -- 2 (Merkel, Kirchner)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
We are waking up to some foggy conditions on this Friday morning. Visibility could be low at times so you might want to leave a few minutes early this morning. For your Friday, we'll be back up to near average temperatures in the lower 40s with cloudy skies and some drizzle. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events