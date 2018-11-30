Clear

URGENT - An undocumented immigrant who lived for 11 months in a sanctuary church has been deported

(CNN) -- Samuel Oliver-Bruno, an undocumented immigrant who lived for 11 months in a sanctuary church in ...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 2:29 PM
CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Samuel Oliver-Bruno, an undocumented immigrant who lived for 11 months in a sanctuary church in North Carolina, has been deported. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported Oliver-Bruno to Mexico on Thursday, said Rev. Cleve May of CityWell United Methodist Church. Oliver-Bruno had been living in in sanctuary at the church in Durham, North Carolina, since December 2017. Authorities detained him a week ago after he left the church to go to an appointment with immigration officials. Faith leaders and church members were also arrested after they formed a human wall to try to block the vehicle taking Oliver-Bruno to detention. "Samuel's family, church community, and supporting neighbors are grieved at Samuel being ripped from his family, church and community," the church said in a statement. An ICE spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

We are waking up to some foggy conditions on this Friday morning. Visibility could be low at times so you might want to leave a few minutes early this morning. For your Friday, we'll be back up to near average temperatures in the lower 40s with cloudy skies and some drizzle. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though by the weekend.
