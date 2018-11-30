Clear

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

Another meeting for Harry and Sally. A policeman's act of kindness. And some interesting news about...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 2:29 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 2:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Another meeting for Harry and Sally. A policeman's act of kindness. And some interesting news about dogs. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

A whole lot of beer

Government and public administration

Politics

Breweries across the nation are making one special beer to help Camp Fire survivors.

A disappointing discovery

Well, you should probably stop sharing your love problems with your dog. A new study says dogs aren't really all that smart.

A special officer

Don't get intimidated next time you're pulled over in traffic. You never know, you could walk away with a $300 Target gift card.

A fake brand

Do some research before you spend $300 on $25 shoes. Social media influencers flocked to a new shoe store in LA called "Palessi" and spent hundreds of dollars on shoes. But the store was just a fake brand created by Payless.

A new revelation

If you think you know how old you are, think again. Here's a lines-long equation to help you figure it out.

A welcome reunion

After 30 years since the release of "When Harry Met Sally," Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal will meet again in April to kick off the Turner Classic Movies' annual film festival.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
We are waking up to some foggy conditions on this Friday morning. Visibility could be low at times so you might want to leave a few minutes early this morning. For your Friday, we'll be back up to near average temperatures in the lower 40s with cloudy skies and some drizzle. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events