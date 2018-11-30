Clear

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN.-- A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struc...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 3:38 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 3:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN.

-- A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck an area outside Anchorage, Alaska, damaging roads and buildings and sending residents scurrying for cover. Follow live updates.

-- World leaders are gathering in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the G20 summit, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman shared an enthusiastic high-five. Here's more on the latest.

-- A former Dallas police officer who says she killed a man after mistaking his apartment for her own has been indicted.

-- St. Louis police officers allegedly texted about "beating people that deserve it" at a demonstration, then assaulted an undercover cop and tried to cover it up, according to a federal indictment.

-- Marriott says the Starwood guest reservation system has been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of about 500 million guests. Here's what to do if you're affected.

-- El Paso is on track to become the first large city in the US to treat its sewage water and send it directly back into its taps.

-- California can't seem to catch a break. Areas scorched by the wildfires are now being hit with floods.

-- Southwest Airlines has apologized after a mother claimed its staff mocked her five-year-old daughter named Abcde.

-- The president of the gay dating app Grindr is facing backlash after suggesting that marriage should be between a man and a woman.

-- Netflix just axed another Marvel project.

-- It looks like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are finally ready to tie the knot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
After a dreary and cool Friday, rain is expected to move in overnight. Rain could be heavy at times and rainfall totals could be near one inch. Fog will be an issue as well. You could also hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. Lows will be in the upper 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events