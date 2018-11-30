Clear

Settle in with these weekend reads

Victims who may never see justice. Women who call themselves witches. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

For some victims, undergoing a rape exam felt like a second trauma. Then their evidence ended up in the trash. A CNN investigation found that police departments across the country destroyed hundreds of kits tied to cases that could still be prosecuted.

How we went from hope to hate

Barack Obama's victory in 2008 lifted millions of Americans. But it also stoked existing divisions to create a new era of unapologetic hate.

Anti-Semitism is alive and well in Europe

A multimillion-dollar Holocaust museum accused of whitewashing history. A teacher in Germany who's afraid to tell her students she's Jewish. A CNN poll shows that despite Europe's troubling history, anti-Semitism on the continent hasn't gone away.

America's 'dirty secret'

It's not just Flint -- thousands of small towns in the US are vulnerable to dirty or contaminated drinking water. But with little funding to fix aging infrastructure, communities are left with few options.

The future of the internet is Indian

Nearly 900 million Indians have yet to access the internet. The race to bring them online is on, and it's shaping the future of the internet in the process.

Meet the witches of today

One of photographer Frances F. Denny's ancestors was a central judge in the Salem witch trials. Another was an accused "witch." So she set out to meet the modern women who call themselves witches.

Opinion: The cruel irony of a migrant mom in a 'Frozen' T-shirt

A photographer captured an image of a migrant mother running for her life in a "Frozen" T-shirt, a symbol of a American film that celebrates freedom and empowerment. Those themes, writes Yalda T. Uhls, are no longer present in 2018 America.

After a dreary and cool Friday, rain is expected to move in overnight. Rain could be heavy at times and rainfall totals could be near one inch. Fog will be an issue as well. You could also hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. Lows will be in the upper 30s.
