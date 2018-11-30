Clear

How Robert Mueller blew up Donald Trump's week

If Donald Trump thought he could end this week with a high note at the G20 summit, Robert Mueller's investi...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 7:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If Donald Trump thought he could end this week with a high note at the G20 summit, Robert Mueller's investigation certainly scuttled those plans.

Hours before Trump boarded his plane to Argentina, a bombshell landed in Trumpworld with the news Michael Cohen had pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about -- and a sign Cohen is talking Trump's business deals with Mueller -- a previously stated "red line" for Trump.

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Guilty pleas

Investigations

Ivanka Trump

Law and legal system

Michael Cohen

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US federal government

White House

Trump fired back -- from the air -- tweeting that the investigation is an "illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt" and should be called off.

He also defended his actions on the campaign trail: "Even if he was right, it doesn't matter, because I was allowed to do whatever I wanted during the campaign."

Meanwhile, the field of would-be challengers to Trump is crystallizing, with more and more Democrats inching closer to announcing their intentions to run.

The Point: Best-laid plans of mice and men (and the Trump administration) often go awry, especially when Robert Mueller is involved. 

And here's a recap of this week in 21 headlines:

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
After a dreary and cool Friday, rain is expected to move in overnight. Rain could be heavy at times and rainfall totals could be near one inch. Fog will be an issue as well. You could also hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. Lows will be in the upper 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events