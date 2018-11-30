Clear

Watch this FedEx driver rescue an American flag

A FedEx driver stopped in his tracks when he spotted a fallen flag on a Maryland couple's lawn.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 9:21 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 9:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A FedEx driver stopped in his tracks when he spotted a fallen flag on a Maryland couple's porch.

It was a windy day in Ferndale on Wednesday, and a flagpole had been blown down to the ground in front of a house.

Gail Cook and her husband weren't home, but their security camera recorded what happened.

Mike King, their longtime FedEx delivery driver, stopped his truck to pick up the flag, fold it, and leave it in a box on their porch.

"He stopped and took time out of what (is) surely one of his busiest delivery weeks (after Cyber Monday) to pick up our flags and fold them and place them safely on a box that was on our porch," Cook said.

She posted the footage on Facebook, thanking King.

"It's the Marine way," King, a former Marine, commented on her post. "Would have done better justice for Lady glory if the wind wasn't gusting at 50. I couldn't just drive by and do nothing."

Cook said she's just glad the driver is getting recognition.

"(It) says a lot when you do something for the right reasons and not just (because) someone is watching," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
After a dreary and cool Friday, rain is expected to move in overnight. Rain could be heavy at times and rainfall totals could be near one inch. Fog will be an issue as well. You could also hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. Lows will be in the upper 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events