Kansas City Chiefs cut star running back Kareem Hunt after video shows alleged assault

The Kansas City Chiefs have cut star running back Kareem Hunt after a video surfaced appearing to show him pushing and kicking a woman.

The video first surfaced Friday via the website TMZ and shows an incident from February at a Cleveland hotel. No arrests were made as a result of the incident and Hunt has not been charged, according to Cleveland Police.

The Chiefs organization tweeted Friday night that the NFL and law enforcement were investigating the issue.

"As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions," the Chiefs said via Twitter. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately."

About 40 minutes before the Chiefs released their statement, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy tweeted that Hunt was placed on the "Commissioner Exempt list," meaning he can't practice, play or attend games.

"The NFL's investigation, which began immediately following the incident in February, will include a review of new information that was made public today," McCarthy's tweet read.

Hunt, 23, was drafted in 2017 in the 3rd round (86th overall). He played for the University of Toledo in Ohio.